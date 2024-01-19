Kaukauna's $38M downtown apartment project delayed again due to lack of funds

KAUKAUNA - Occupancy of two new downtown apartment buildings was planned for early 2024, but instead, the lot for the Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments development sits empty and covered in snow.

The $38 million housing development along the Fox River is expected to bring two five-story, 89-unit apartments to Lawe Street, but construction is now delayed until spring due to lack of funds.

"The project is delayed," Mayor Tony Penterman told The Post-Crescent. "We are expecting to get things back on track in February with a spring start."

The delay is another for the development of the Lawe Street lot that has hit multiple roadblocks since plans for its redevelopment were announced in August 2021.

Environmentally friendly apartments are planned for the riverfront

The proposed Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments will include two five-story, 89-unit apartments.

Texas-based developer, Hope Housing Foundation, plans to bring 178 workforce and market-rate units to downtown Kaukauna. Previous plans were to have 180 units across the two buildings.

Units will be made up of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with each including a balcony and associated parking garages.

Other amenities will include a community space, an exercise room and a dog wash station.

Developers have also promised the apartments will be "the most environmentally friendly buildings in the state and top 1% of multi-family buildings in the country."

Financing and supply chain issues delay construction

According to Penterman, work on the lot has stalled as the developer has struggled to secure funds to start construction.

Construction on the apartments was scheduled to start September 2022, with resident occupancy expected for early 2024.

Hope Housing Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the delay.

Appleton-based contractors, Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. broke ground on the project last November and began environmental remediation work on the lot, but the project ran into financing issues soon after.

A Facebook post from the city in August said delays have been exacerbated by increasing building costs and interest rates.

Construction is now slated for spring. An expected completion and occupancy date has not been released yet.

But this isn't the first time this project has run into financing and supply chain issues.

The lot was originally going to become the site of a hotel and apartment complex

Back in August 2021, city officials approved a $30 million hotel and apartment development for the 3.1-acre lotb which has sat vacant for the past 20 years.

The city supported the project with tax increment financing, which included $2.2 million in incentives and $1.6 million in city-back loans for Kenosha-based Harvest Development.

When a municipality creates a TIF district, all of the additional property taxes generated from new development in the district — the increment — go toward reimbursing the municipality for any costs it incurs to bring about that development. The tax revenues from the increment are diverted from the school district, county and technical college for as long as the district is in place.

The hotel was expected to be completed by the start of the 2022 Green Bay Packers season and the apartment development had a goal of residential occupancy by summer 2023.

However, the project hit roadblocks from supply chain issues and a lack of funds that led the original Harvest Development to back out of both projects.

The following summer, Hope Housing Foundation took over the project, nixing the hotel and adding another apartment complex to the project. The TIF incentives were switched over to Hope Housing Foundation.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kaukauna's $38 million downtown apartment development delayed