Kava Deploys Ethereum Developer Support on Testnet

Shaurya Malwa
·1 min read

Kava added Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contract support with the alpha launch of its Ethereum Co-Chain, developers shared in a release on Tuesday.

  • The EVM launch enables developers and decentralized applications, or dapps, from the Ethereum ecosystem to build and deploy on Kava. EVM refers to a virtual computer accessible anywhere in the world through participating Ethereum nodes.

  • Kava is built on Cosmos SDK – a framework for building public proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains – and aims to combine the Ethereum and Cosmos chains into a single network. This allows developers to build and deploy applications on a single chain that is accessible to users and assets of both Ethereum and Cosmos.

  • Over 15 protocols will be deployed to the closed testnet of the Ethereum Co-Chain as part of the Kava Pioneer Program, including yield farming protocol Beefy Finance, yield aggregator AutoFarm, and liquidity protocol RenVM. These projects will test the interoperability between Kava's Ethereum and Cosmos Co-Chains prior to their mainnet launch.

  • "Ethereum is still where the vast majority of developers and protocols are, but Cosmos is growing fast and it offers so much more in terms of scalability and interoperability,” shared Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs in a prepared statement.

  • Protocols launching on the Kava network will also be able to take advantage of its $750 million Kava Rise developer incentive program following the mainnet launch.

  • The Kava Rise fund launched in early-March after community votes. It would distribute 62.5% of all block rewards to developers building on the Kava Ethereum and Cosmos Co-Chains to support the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs.

Recommended Stories

  • Guangzhou Targets Crypto Miners in Latest Anti-Crypto Drive

    Crypto mining in China defies the government ban, forcing the government to order provinces to crack down on illegal mining activity.

  • Report: Boeing plans steep increase in 737 Max production by end of 2023

    The target would bring the jet maker close to its output level prior to the global safety grounding that followed two crashes that killed 346 people.

  • A crypto investor lost $120,000 from clicking on one bad link. His horror story is becoming increasingly common.

    It is important for crypto investors to know what kind of cyber crimes they could be exposed to and how to avoid them.

  • Fantom Ecosystem Coins, DeFi Value Locked Plunge After Developer Exit

    Several fledgling tokens dropped Monday as investors panicked on the exit of an influential Fantom developer.

  • Web3 is on its way — here’s the looming threat it poses

    OUTSIDE THE BOX Web3 might sound like a buzzword, but it’s far from it. Few have grappled with the enormous implications web3, also known as Web 3.0, will have on our lives in the years ahead. The next era of the internet promises to be every bit as groundbreaking and destabilizing as the dawn of the internet (Web 1.

  • Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

    Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not identify the compromised states or offer a motive for the intrusions, which began last May. But the Chinese group believed responsible for the breaches, APT41, is known to launch hacking operations both for old-fashioned espionage purposes and for financial gain. “While the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has rightfully captured the world’s attention and the potential for Russian cyber threats are real, we must remember that other major threat actors around the world are continuing their operations as-usual,” said Geoff Ackerman, a principal threat analyst at Reston, Virginia-based Mandiant Inc.

  • Russians flock to VPNs to evade internet blockade

    Data: Top10VPN; Note: Most recent spikes shown for countries with multiple events; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Tools to sidestep internet restrictions have surged in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and the government's decision to block some social media services, including Facebook.Why it matters: Finding ways around Russia's internet blockade could enable its citizens to stay connected to the rest of the world and gather information from sources beyond state-owned outlets.Get market news

  • State of Michigan to identify high-speed internet service area gaps

    To identify gaps in high-speed internet access, Michigan will conduct an audit to help secure federal funding for future broadband expansion.

  • Google to acquire Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Google plans to acquire Mandiant, the cybersecurity firm that uncovered the SolarWinds hack, for $5.4 billion, the tech giant announced Tuesday. Mandiant will join Google's Cloud business following the close of the acquisition, according to the announcement. Bloomberg reported Microsoft had reportedly also been interested in Mandiant, but the company pulled out of talks more than a week ago. "Organizations around the world are facing...

  • Lumen becomes second major internet provider to end ties with Russia

    Lumen, a leading internet provider in Russia, is cutting its ties in the country, the company announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The ending of another internet provider's service there is likely to further isolate Russia from the rest of the digital world. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCogent Communications last week said it was severing its service in the country. The big picture: Sanctions and divestment from the business co

  • ‘Minimum Viable DAO’ Product Looks to Supercharge Web 3 Governance

    Decent Labs has an opinion on what the future of DAOs should look like, and it’s baking it into a new set of tools.

  • Cloudflare Rebuffs Ukraine Requests to Stop Working With Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineCloudflare Inc. said Monday it won’t stop providing services to Russian organizations, rebuffing calls from Ukrainian officials and activists who s

  • Google to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, or $23 a Share

    Alphabet Google reached a deal to acquire Mandiant the cybersecurity software and services company, for $23 a share in cash. The acquisition is valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Mandiant (ticker: MNDT) shares fell 3.4% to $21.73 on Tuesday.

  • Coinbase Touts Blacklist of 25K Russia-Linked Addresses Allegedly Tied to Illicit Activity

    Combating accusations that crypto is an ideal sanctions evasion tool, Coinbase said it has long taken “proactive” steps to root out criminally-tied Russians.

  • Public will boycott crypto firms serving Russians: Ukraine minister

    Cryptocurrency exchanges will face public backlash if they continue to operate in Russia, Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine deputy minister of digital transformation, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, reiterating his call for a blanket ban on Russian crypto traders. See related article: Coinbase blocks 25,000 Russian crypto wallet addresses Fast facts “Private business decides […]

  • Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

    Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cyber security firm Mandiant, the companies announced Tuesday. The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Starbucks Says Business Activity Suspended at 130 Stores in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said its licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause operations at all 130 of its stores in Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe coffee chain’s licensee wil

  • Polychain Leads $6.85M Investment in ‘Curate-to-Earn’ Project

    KurateDAO is looking to use “cryptoeconomic games to curate the world’s information.”

  • Britain to force Big Tech to combat online scams

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Tuesday it would force Google, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms to prevent paid-for fraudulent adverts after calls from regulators and consumer groups for a stronger crackdown on scams. "These changes to the upcoming Online Safety bill will help stop fraudsters conning people out of their hard-earned cash using fake online adverts," Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a statement. Online scams from advertisements on Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media mushroomed as more people went online during lockdowns to fight COVID-19.

  • Google is acquiring security intelligence firm Mandiant for $5.4B

    At a time when cybersecurity is top of mind for many firms, Google announced it was paying $5.4 billion to acquire security intelligence company Mandiant, giving it access to security data gathering capabilities, as well as a team of hundreds of security consultants. The company will become part of Google Cloud upon closing. Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian pointed out that companies were facing unprecedented security threats, especially as the war in Ukraine rages, and Mandiant gives the company a platform of security services to add to the Google Cloud platform.