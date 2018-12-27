Is Kaveri Seed Company Limited (NSE:KSCL) Potentially Underrated?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Kaveri Seed Company Limited (NSE:KSCL), it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on Kaveri Seed here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

KSCL delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 21%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. KSCL’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that KSCL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. KSCL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 52.39x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:KSCL Income Statement Export December 27th 18 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, KSCL is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 0.5%.

NSEI:KSCL Historical Dividend Yield December 27th 18 More

Next Steps:

For Kaveri Seed, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

