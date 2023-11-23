Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers past Spurs amid boos that prompt Popovich to admonish crowd

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, right, looks to pass around Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points while hearing boos that prompted San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich to admonish the crowd, Paul George added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs 109-102 on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall draft pick, had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs, whose fans were more focused on jeering one of their former stars.

Fans booed as Leonard — who played for San Antonio from 2011-18 before he was traded at his request to Toronto — stood at the free-throw line following a foul by Spurs forward Keldon Johnson with 3:08 remaining in the first half. Popovich then walked over, grabbed the public address microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center.

“Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.”

After an initial stunned silence, the crowd began booing even louder. Leonard faced a cascade of more vociferous jeers but made both free throws.

The booing continued each time Leonard touched the ball and extended to James Harden and other Clippers players. Los Angeles held on to win its seventh straight over the Spurs.

Popovich's words appeared to energize his team. After trailing by 17 points in the second quarter, San Antonio closed within 52-48 with a minute remaining in the first half.

The Spurs continued the rally to open the third quarter. Johnson’s 3-pointer cut the Clippers’ lead to 64-62 with 7:13 remaining.

The Clippers responded with an 18-2 run to regain control.

Jeremy Sochan finished with 19 points, Devin Vassell added 18, Zach Collins had 16 and Johnson 15 for San Antonio, which has trailed by at least 15 points in eight games this season.

The Clippers challenged Wembanyama from the opening tip with Ivica Zubac dropping in a floater off the glass.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama responded, finishing with three blocked shots.

