Kay Burley: Sky News presenter apologises for Covid breach
Sky News presenter Kay Burley has apologised for an "error of judgment" after she "inadvertently broke the rules" around Covid-19 safety.
Posting on Twitter, the journalist said she had been celebrating her 60th birthday at a "Covid compliant" restaurant on Saturday.
She later "popped into another" venue to use the toilet. It's not clear what rule was broken through this action.
An internal review is now under way, Sky has confirmed.
'Spend a penny'
"On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules," Burley posted on Twitter.
"I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise."
Evening everyone
I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. 1/2
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 7, 2020
Burley was notably absent from her daily breakfast show on Sky News on Tuesday morning.
Sarah Hewson presented the show instead.
Reports suggest Burley was joined by a group of colleagues to mark her birthday in London, which is under tier two restrictions.
This means people are not allowed to socialise with anyone from outside their household or support bubble indoors, either in a private home or a public place.
Some venues have outdoor seating and you are able to meet in a group of up to six people outside, including in a garden or in a public place.
'Disappointed'
Reacting to the reports, a spokesman for Sky told the BBC: "We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply.
"We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines.
"Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone."
He added: "An internal process is underway to review the conduct of the people involved."
Burley has grilled politicians throughout the pandemic, and in May questioned Michael Gove about Dominic Cummings' controversial lockdown trip to Barnard Castle.
Her apology comes after pop star Rita Ora also said sorry for breaching the UK's Covid-19 restrictions, after failing to self-isolate following a trip to Egypt.
She had previously apologised for another breach after throwing a birthday party at a London restaurant.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.