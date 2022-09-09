Kay causes falling rocks and surging rivers in California
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer shows Tropical Storm Kay causing road hazards in Ocotillo, California, as rocks fall and rivers begin to flood.
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
Southern California's mountain communities may see heavy rain and flash flooding, while beaches will see big surf as Tropical Storm Kay heads north.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are headed to SoCal.
As Hurricane Kay is expected to make landfall in parts of Southern California, other parts of the state are under excessive-heat warnings.
Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico and made landfall as a hurricane on Thursday on the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula. Now, a tropical storm, Kay is forecast to head northwest toward California. While the brunt of the storm's impact will be felt in Mexico, areas of California could see some tropical rainfall regardless of where Kay goes or how well it stays organized. Sandbags were deployed around parts of San Diego this week to prepare for
Cities like Monrovia and Sierra Madre are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as Hurricane Kay approaches the Bobcat Fire burn scar. Lauren Pozen reports.
Flooding and strong winds due to Tropical Storm Kay are expected across parts of Southern California on Friday, and potentially in Arizona and southern Nevada.
The tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rain into Southern California this weekend. Tina Patel reports.
The Fairview fire, which has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained, could intensify because of the expected strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay, fire officials said.
PG&E on Thursday disclosed 'electrical activity' near where the Mosquito fire started in the foothills east of Sacramento. The blaze made a run later that afternoon.
