Kay causes falling rocks and surging rivers in California

Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico and made landfall as a hurricane on Thursday on the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula. Now, a tropical storm, Kay is forecast to head northwest toward California. While the brunt of the storm's impact will be felt in Mexico, areas of California could see some tropical rainfall regardless of where Kay goes or how well it stays organized. Sandbags were deployed around parts of San Diego this week to prepare for