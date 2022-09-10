Kay dumps historic rainfall in Southern California after week of extreme heat

Associated Press

When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden's narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “I give them the facts,” Raffensperger said, because “Americans and Georgians are smart people.” Burt Jones, the lieutenant governor nominee who signed on as a fake elector for Trump, defends his role in the defeated president's scheme; the two men atop the Georgia ticket — Gov. Brian Kemp and Senate nominee Herschel Walker — don’t say much about the 2020 election or the man who lost it.