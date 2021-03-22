Kay James, prominent Black conservative voice, resigns from Heritage Foundation

FILE PHOTO: Kay James speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kay James, one of the most prominent Black conservative voices in Washington, has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank said on Monday.

James, who has been president for the past three years, is joined by executive vice president Kim Holms, a three-decade Heritage veteran, who will also step down.

"We accomplished everything we set out to do. Now it’s time to let someone else take the reins," James said in a statement.

James took the helm of the think tank after former President Jim DeMint was fired in 2018 after the organization’s leadership determined he had veered too far from its conservative principals and too close to then-President Donald Trump’s White House.

James said at the time that she would stay for three to five years, the Heritage Foundation said. She will remain president for up to six months while a replacement is found, and will remain on the foundation's board of trustees.

The foundation shapes policy in Rebublican administrations and congressional districts, and many members of the Trump White House were affiliates.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, former Vice President Mike Pence and Department of Homeland Security officials Chad Wolf, Ken Cuccinelli and Mark Morgan joined the think tank as visiting fellows.

In a March opinion article for the foundation, Pence warned of "significant voting irregularities" in the 2020 election, despite dozens of lawsuits alleging these irregularities being tossed by judges nationwide for lack of proof.

A new voting rights bill proposed by Democrats would "forever dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters," Pence wrote.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons)

Recommended Stories

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.

  • Santee Cooper approves settlement over abandoned Pee Dee power plant project

    The utility bought equipment for the $2.2 billion project in Florence County but canceled the project before work started.

  • Jarryd Hayne: Ex-Rugby League star guilty of sexual assault in Australia

    Jarryd Hayne - a high-profile Australian athlete - denied attacking a woman in her bedroom.

  • Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Fox News Segment After Guest Praises Joe Biden

    "Thanks for nothing," the host said after a dispute in which her guest told her there were "very few" facts on her show.

  • 'Hinkley woke me up,' says water activist Erin Brockovich

    She has continued to call for safe water in the decades since her role in the California water case.

  • Top Democrat speaks to Biden staff about key internet law

    U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on Monday he has been talking to President Joe Biden's staff about Section 230 - a law protecting tech companies - and expects his recent legislation to reform the law to find a Republican co-sponsor. The bill would make U.S. social media companies like Alphabet Inc's Google, Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc more accountable for allegedly enabling cyber-stalking, targeted harassment and discrimination on their platforms by amending Section 230, which protects tech platforms from liability over content users post.

  • Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed, pressure on junta grows

    The country has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform. One man was shot dead and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors. Later, one person was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired on a crowd in the second city of Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news portal reported.

  • Arrest made after Raleigh police say a man used a chainsaw to ‘menace’ others at hotel

    The man was arrested near Garner, where police say he committed another crime.

  • How Right-Wing Dark Money Is Trying to Kneecap the Biden DOJ

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettySomeone is targeting Biden Justice Department nominees Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke with attacks. Why? Both nominees hold exceptional records as litigators and civils rights activists. The respect they’ve earned extends beyond the civil rights movement and progressives to law enforcement and leading conservatives. They ought to be consensus picks.But pull back the curtain, and strategy and motive take shape. Gupta and Clarke are poised to use their skills to defend Americans’ right to vote, just as the Republican Party is going all in on voter suppression as its path to political victory in 2022.Unraveling the strategy starts with the dark-money group running the ads: the so-called Judicial Crisis Network (JCN). This group’s ordinary work has been to translate big donors’ money into political attack ads in the “Court capture” mission that set out to remake the Supreme Court to the donors’ advantage. JCN has placed more than 10,000 ads since 2012 in pursuit of that mission, and they’ve kept secret the identity of those big donors.Merrick Garland Is the Perfect Person to Clean Up Trump’s CesspoolIn Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s court-packing machine, this Judicial Crisis Network spent $7 million to oppose President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, and then spent another $10 million to boost Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch. JCN pledged $10 million or more for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. It spent $10 million in under two months to support Amy Coney Barrett’s bid. These campaigns were funded with tens of millions of anonymous dollars, primarily through four separate donations of at least $15 million. Those donations may well have been the same donor.Eye-popping as that is, those millions are a tiny slice of the funding behind the overall dark-money operation. A 2019 Washington Post investigation revealed JCN is one of a web of front groups coordinated by Leonard Leo, the long-time executive vice president of the Federalist Society. The Post tracked more than $250 million in dark money flowing through Leo’s groups. The groups see to the grooming and selection of reliable nominees, the lobbyists needed to shepherd nominees through confirmation, and the attack ads to motivate the confirmation votes. Then, more groups lobby the selected judges through amicus curiae briefs, signaling how their donors want the judges to rule.The dark-money network has won an avalanche of victories for its donors. There are 80 partisan, 5-4 Supreme Court decisions that limit workers’ rights and access to reproductive health care, erode environmental protections, block commonsense gun safety laws, undermine civil rights, and protect corporations from courtrooms. It is an astounding 80-0 rout for big right-wing donors.After The Washington Post exposed the $250 million operation, Leo stepped back from his Federalist Society role and turned up at a new organization improbably named the Honest Elections Project. This project began voter suppression work in political swing states like Florida, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan that included: negative ads against Democrats; threatening letters to election officials challenging voter rolls; and a barrage of lawsuits seeking voting restrictions for November’s election. The media soon uncovered that the Honest Elections Project was a rebrand of the Judicial Education Project—which shared connections, donors, and aims with its sister group — yes, the Judicial Crisis Network. As a reporter for The Guardian observed, the Honest Elections Project melds two goals of the right-wing dark-money operation: first, pack the federal judiciary; and second, bring voting rights cases before the packed courts. Rigging elections through the courts is now a Republican judicial priority.This brings us back to Gupta and Clarke. Gupta once ran the Civil Rights Division. She prosecuted hate crimes and human trafficking, promoted disability and LGBTQ rights, and fought discrimination in education, housing, employment, lending, and religious exercise. But most important, she challenged voter suppression. Gupta, if confirmed as assistant attorney general, will supervise the Civil Rights Division she once ran. Accomplished civil rights attorney Clarke will fill Gupta’s former role running the Division and enforcing voting rights. The Honest Elections Project, kin to the Judicial Crisis Network, wants no part of these two women, because they will be strong, motivated leaders against unlawful voter suppression. They preferred Trump’s Civil Rights Division, which didn’t bring one single Voting Rights Act case until late May of 2020.That’s the motive. The donor-approved Republican appointees to the Supreme Court may handcuff the Civil Rights Division with further judicial assaults on voting rights. But Trump’s cronies at the Justice Department showed dark-money donors the value of a captive Department that would look away from voter suppression schemes. As Republicans hinge their election strategy on keeping Americans from voting, an active Civil Rights Division is a deadly threat.I get it. If I were a right-wing special interest group, the last thing I would want is these two experienced lawyers wielding the power of the Justice Department to defend voting rights. But for everybody else, these women are two appointments to applaud.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Stand Up, Fight Back': Atlanta rally decries anti-Asian violence, mourns spa shooting victims

    Last week's Atlanta-area spa shootings have prompted an outpouring of support from communities nationwide as mourners gathered to honor the dead.

  • Crowd with gun tries to get into NC hospital after shooting victim arrived, cops say

    Police said it was “never an active shooter scene.”

  • After sharp restrictions under Trump, Biden projected to expand legal immigration, Pew analysis shows

    A Pew analysis found the Biden administration's policies would restore the number of visas other legal status grants to immigrants to 2016 levels in most cases and expand them in others.

  • White House says migrant situation 'not a crisis' as Biden's border czar Roberta Jacobson heads to Mexico

    The trip comes as the Biden administration continues to struggle with an influx of migrants heading to the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a conservative Georgia congressman in his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results. Rep. Jody Hice, a tea party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state certified President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputed Trump’s false allegations of fraud. “Jody has been a steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values and is a staunch ally of the America First agenda," Trump said in a statement that repeated the unsupported allegations of fraud.

  • A very happy anniversary for the stock market

    It was one year ago that the terrifying free fall for the stock market suddenly ended, ushering in one of its greatest runs. On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 fell 2.9%. Massive amounts of support for the economy from the Federal Reserve and Congress limited how far stocks would fall.

  • Moncef Slaoui, Trump's vaccine chief, "very concerned" about GOP vaccine hesitancy

    The former head of Operation Warp Speed says he thinks "we need to do every effort we can to explain to people that vaccines have nothing to do with politics."

  • The Biden administration missed its own deadline for working out what to do with Trump's half-finished border wall

    Officials were due to announce a plan by March 20, but the deadline came and went. Meanwhile, attention is diverted to a surge in border crossings.

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon did not break ministerial code of conduct, inquiry finds

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not break a ministerial code of conduct in her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond, an independent inquiry concluded on Monday. The ruling by James Hamilton, an independent senior lawyer who investigated Sturgeon's conduct, will come as a huge relief to her. Any breach of the code of conduct would have been expected to have led to calls for her resignation.

  • Fox News host falsely tells Trump a Biden Cabinet official just resigned, only to correct the record after he called it a 'big victory'

    Harris Faulkner said she had to "double check" with her producers before breaking the erroneous news that DHS Secretary Mayorkas had resigned.