Is Kaya (NSE:KAYA) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Kaya Limited (NSE:KAYA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kaya's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Kaya had ₹349.4m of debt, up from ₹254.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has ₹352.9m in cash, leading to a ₹3.51m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Kaya's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kaya had liabilities of ₹1.80b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹291.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹352.9m as well as receivables valued at ₹117.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹1.62b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Kaya is worth ₹5.87b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kaya also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kaya's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kaya reported revenue of ₹4.2b, which is a gain of 5.1%. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Kaya?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Kaya had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of ₹119m and booked a ₹160m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of ₹353m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow.