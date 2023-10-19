Kayak found overturned in lake, then 67-year-old’s body pulled from water, CO cops say

A missing 67-year-old man’s body was pulled from a Colorado lake, police said.

On Oct. 17, Lakewood Police and West Metro Fire responded to Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake on reports of a missing person, according to a news release by police posted on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

No one saw the man go into the water, but a kayak was found overturned, West Metro Fire said on X.

The operation began as a rescue until hours later when it turned into a recovery, police said.

Colorado Park and Wildlife’s marine evidence recovery team assisted in the operation, and its drone was used to “search from above,” fire officials said.

On Oct. 17, although officials performed an “extensive underwater search” divers couldn’t find anyone, fire officials said on X.

A day later, divers recovered the man’s body, police said.

The man’s name has not been released until the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office can confirm his identity, police said.

Lakewood is 10 miles southwest of Denver.

