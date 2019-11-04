Kayak Launches Business Platform for Corporate Travelers

Traveling for business may have just become way less stressful with the help of a new platform launched by Kayak.

While finding your own personal flights and hotels is relatively easy thanks to travel search engines, booking for several business travelers is often a bit more complicated.

But Kayak’s new business platform — aptly named Kayak for Business — will help company travelers access corporate fares, find and manage their upcoming trips and provide a streamlined approval process for booking within company policy. Kayak CEO Steve Hafner told Business Insider that the platform is like, “Kayak on steroids,” when explaining the new tool

"We wanted a better way to plan business travel for our own employees, and there wasn't anything on the market, so we built it" he said.

While nothing stops larger companies from using Kayak for Business, it may be better suited for a small or mid-size company. Larger companies will find the service is lacking features like the ability to manage employees by specifics like location or budget. However, smaller companies will likely be attracted by the fact that the service is completely free to use.

One thing for travelers to note is that the platform will not have any customer service (at least not initially).

Kayak For Business is expected to launch at the end of November. It will be entering into direct competition with pre-existing services like Concur and Lola.

Interested companies can sign up for the waitlist now.

And considering that Harvard-backed evidence says that short-term business travel can help boost your confidence and creativity at the office, you might be needing to book corporate trips more often than ever.