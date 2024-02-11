Kayak Point Regional Park to reopen in summer

The Snohomish County Parks Department plans to reopen the day-use area at Kayak Point Regional Park in July, after most of the “phase 1 construction” is complete.

The pier will remain closed for the entire summer. This is because the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife requires in-water construction when work is least likely to impact the ecosystem.

Online reservations for the picnic areas will open on March 1.

“Families and visitors from across Snohomish County will have the opportunity to use Kayak Point Park this summer as we continue the improvements to the day-use area,” said Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring. “The County is making significant investments for the long-term future of the park.”