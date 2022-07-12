Kayak stolen from state park and other reports

Jul. 12—Deputies received a report of a padlock that was cut off and a kayak taken at 9:48 a.m. Monday at Myre-Big Island State Park, 19499 780th Ave. in Albert Lea.

1 taken into custody

Deputies took Darron Dylan Miller, 38, into custody from court at 9:12 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Truck damaged

Damage was reported to a truck at 11:03 a.m. Monday at 108 N. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove. A window was smashed out.

Handgun missing

A 9mm handgun was reported missing at 1:13 p.m. Monday at 224 N. Broadway in Alden.

Warrants served

A warrant was served on Francisco Jose Guerrero, 21, at 1:53 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

A warrant was served on Chloe Ann Larson, 21, at 2:55 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:32 a.m. Monday at 134 W. William St.

Vehicle missing

A vehicle was reported missing from the 300 block of Johnson Street at 1:11 a.m. Monday.

1 turns self in on warrant

Kristine Larae Starling turned herself into the Freeborn County jail at 5:13 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Flower pot damaged

Police received a report at 9:21 a.m. Monday of flowers that were pulled out of a pot and the pot was broken at 224 S. Broadway.

Rock thrown at window

A rock was reported thrown at a window at 10:49 a.m. Monday at 422 E. Fourth St.

Kayak stolen

Police received a report at 3:31 p.m. Monday of a kayak that was stolen from the rental location at 500 Frank Ave.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 4:02 p.m. Monday at 317 W. Main St.

Window frame damaged

Police received a report at 5:58 p.m. Monday of damage to a window frame at 520 Grace St.

1 arrested for multiple charges

Police arrested Marlen Idalia Figueroa, 23, of Albert Lea on local charges of giving a false name, resisting with force and a Steele County warrant near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.