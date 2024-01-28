Kayaker dies after capsizing in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — One man died after his kayak capsized on Seeley Creek in the Town of Southport on Sunday afternoon.

According to the New York State Police Department, troopers responded to a call about a capsized kayaker at about 1:39 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police say a 44-year-old man was kayaking with two other people on Seeley Creek when his kayak tipped over. The man was eventually removed from the water and taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center via Erway Ambulance.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both of the other kayakers made it to shore safely. Police have not released the names of any of the individuals involved at this time.

The New York State Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

