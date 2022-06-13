Kayaker discovers body of 6-year-old days after mom dies on Massachusetts fishing trip

A kayaker discovered a 6-year-old boy’s body days after his mom died on a family fishing trip, Massachusetts officials told news outlets.

A mom and dad took their four children on a family fishing trip in Newburyport on Thursday, June 9, according to a previous McClatchy News report.

Mom dies after jumping into river to try to save her kids, Massachusetts officials say

Two of the kids, a 6-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, went into the Merrimack River. Their mom went into the water to help them and lifted her daughter back onto a boat that came over to assist.

However, she wasn’t able to get herself back up and vanished underwater. Rescuers found the mom unresponsive and started CPR.

The mother was taken to a hospital where she died, officials said. The 6-year-old boy was missing for days.

His body was found and recovered Sunday, June 12, according to the Amesbury Police Department.

Crews had been searching for the 6-year-old for days, according to the police department. Dive teams and drones scoured the area for the boy, police said.

A kayaker discovered his body near a quarry, according to Boston 25 News.

“I went out and looked along the shores and looked under docks and I was on my way back in and saw something floating kind of in my path,” Darin Kelsey, who found the body, told NBC Boston. “I was hoping it was a stick or a log, and as I got closer I realized it was the boy. He kind of floated right by me.”

