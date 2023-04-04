Kayaker discovers body floating in river. It was a man missing for months, NY cops say

A kayaker called police after finding a body floating in the Mohawk River in upstate New York, police said.

A water rescue team recovered the body in Niskayuna, a suburb of Albany, on April 1, according to a news release from the New York State Police.

The body was identified as Kevin White, a 41-year-old man from Canajoharie — a town about 40 miles upriver — who had been missing for months, police said.

“Our hearts go out to any of Kevin’s friends and family,” Bryan MacFadden, the Canajoharie police chief, said at a news conference. “I would hope that anybody who knows the family would contact them and give them their support in this trying time.”

White was last seen walking over the Mohawk River Bridge on Jan. 12, MacFadden said. He was reported missing four days later.

Multiple police agencies were involved in the search for White, MacFadden said.

Numerous sightings of White had been reported since he went missing, but none could be confirmed, MacFadden said.

When the body was found April 1, 11 weeks after he disappeared, a green shirt and khaki pants appeared to match the clothes White was wearing when he was last seen, police said in a news release.

An autopsy was performed April 3, which confirmed his identity, MacFadden said. There was no evidence of foul play.

“The chief of Canajoharie police stopped over today to let me know they found my son,” White’s father wrote on Facebook. “RIP my son…love you!”

‘Why? Why?’ Man shot by cousin during argument outside home, Tennessee cops say

Texas man bragged about stealing money from cartel. Now he’s missing, officials say

1 dead, 10 hurt after bus carrying 38 workers collides with fuel truck, Florida cops say