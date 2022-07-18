Kayaker finds body in Lake Arlington, police say

A kayaker reported a man’s body floating in the south end of Lake Arlington on Sunday morning, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Fire Department responded to Village Creek along Interstate 20 between Bowman Springs Road and Southeast Loop 820, where they pulled the man’s body from the water.

There were no obvious signs on the body or in surrounding areas to explain the death, police said.

The authorities did not find any identification on the body when they pulled the man to shore. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office took the body into custody to identify him and determine his cause of death.