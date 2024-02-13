Kayaker Michael Iriarte, missing since November, found deceased on Lake Butte des Morts

Michael Iriarte, 41, was reported missing Nov. 26 after going kayaking on Lake Butte des Morts.

OMRO ― The search for a missing kayaker has come to an unfortunate and tragic end.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday reported Michael Iriarte as deceased after his body was positively identified Monday.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a call at around 1:17 p.m. Feb. 12 when it was reported a deceased male was discovered in the ice by spearfishermen in Lake Butte des Morts in the town of Omro.

Iriarte, 41, was initially reported missing by family Nov. 26 while kayaking on the same Lake Butte des Morts.

Iriarte launched his kayak in the area of Samers Bay to go fishing near Terrell’s Island before authorities recovered the kayak a day later.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Michael Iriarte found dead on Lake Butte des Morts in town of Omro