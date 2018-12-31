Kayaker paddles down 50-foot drop in Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls — with ease

Looking for something to watch besides Hallmark holiday movies? Check out this video of a kayaker going over Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula — yes, really — to the cheers of onlookers.

The daredevil emerges from the falls in an overturned kayak, but manages to right the kayak and raise his fist in triumph. The video was taken Dec. 30 by photographer Kelly LaLone of Cedar Springs, Michigan, near Grand Rapids.

LaLone and her husband, Rob LaLone, were vacationing in Brevort, about 15 minutes north of the Mackinac Bridge, when they decided to take a trip to the falls. Upon arriving, they learned a kayaker was planning to go over the falls.

On a Facebook public group called "You're not "Up North" until you cross the Mackinac Bridge!!!," the kayaker identified himself as Marcelo Marcondes Galizio.

"I would like to make it clear that it is not illegal to run the falls but I do not recommended to do it without proper gear, knowledge and safety/support crew behind," the kayaker said in the post. "I usually notify DNR agents before running this waterfall and have done it several times in the past."

Located in Tahquamenon Falls State Park, the Upper Falls has a drop of almost 50 feet. It is more than 200 feet across and is one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

