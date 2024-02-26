Kayaker's body recovered off Barrington following multi-agency search Sunday night

The body of a missing kayaker was found off the Barrington shore after a search Sunday night, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The search began after the kayaker was reported missing around 5:30 or 6 p.m., according to Michael Healey, a spokesman for the DEM. The kayaker had left shore at Conimicut Point, across Narragansett Bay in Warwick, according to Healey.

An aerial view of Conimicut Point Park in Warwick.

A kayak, later determined to be his, was found at Barrington Town Beach, and at about 9 p.m., the kayaker's body was found off the Barrington shore, Healey said.

The kayaker's name has not been released; he's believed to be about 63 years old, according to Healey.

The DEM, Coast Guard and Warwick police and fire departments were involved in the search.

