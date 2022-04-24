Kayakers on Tennessee River in downtown Knoxville come across body of a woman
Kayakers on the Tennessee River in downtown Knoxville saw the body of a woman on Sunday morning.
Emergency personnel were called at about 11:30 a.m. after kayakers saw the woman's body near the Henley Street bridge according to a Knoxville Police Department news release. Police say the body had no obvious signs of trauma.
An investigation is ongoing.
