Kayakers on Tennessee River in downtown Knoxville come across body of a woman

A view of Volunteer Landing, the Henley Street Bridge and the Sunsphere in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Kayakers on the Tennessee River in downtown Knoxville saw the body of a woman on Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel were called at about 11:30 a.m. after kayakers saw the woman's body near the Henley Street bridge according to a Knoxville Police Department news release. Police say the body had no obvious signs of trauma.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee River kayakers in downtown Knoxville come across body