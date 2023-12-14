He was kayaking in pre-dawn hours amid rough seas. Coast Guard rescues him off Key West

The cooler weather blown in by high winds may be welcome to many in South Florida during the holiday season, but it can make for some pretty treacherous times on the water.

A man on a kayak found this out early Tuesday morning during an excursion off the Lower Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man was “beset by heavy weather” when he was paddling off Sunset Key, a residential and resort island located next to the city of Key West, according to a Coast Guard press release,.

He called for help, and land-based Coast Guard members at Sector Key West stayed on the phone with him until he was located and rescued by a patrol boat crew, according to the maritime service.

Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez said the kayaker, who has not been named, called the Coast Guard at 2:28 a.m. and was rescued at 3:11 a.m. He refused medical attention, said Rodriguez, a Coast Guard spokesman,.

National Weather Service forecasters say the high winds experienced during the week will be paired with heavy rains starting Friday morning and lasting until Saturday, when the heaviest downpours are expected, totaling 4 to 8 inches in parts of the Keys.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the #FloridaKeys from Friday AM through Saturday PM when the heaviest rainfall is expected. Storm totals of 4-8 in w/ locally higher amounts will be possible. For the latest visit https://t.co/I7EVypI26l#FLKeys #KeyWest #MarathonFL #KeyLargo pic.twitter.com/nxRDqdJxWg — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) December 13, 2023