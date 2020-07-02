Kaycha Labs Becomes First Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL) in Florida

With locations across the U.S., Kaycha Labs is establishing a national network of cannabis and hemp labs that provides essential product quality and safety information

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaycha Labs, a national leader in cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, is excited to announce that both their Davie and Gainesville labs have been awarded the Florida Department of Health's CMTL Certification (Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory).

This is the first time the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has awarded CMTL certifications and by doing so, it now means that state-mandated testing requirements will go into effect – specifying that all retail products containing marijuana must be randomly sampled and tested. "Receiving the first Department of Health CMTL certification is an honor," said Chris Martinez, President and Co-Founder of Kaycha Labs. "It's a testament to our team that has worked so hard to get to where we are." John Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer at Kaycha Labs agreed, "We are excited to receive this distinction in our home state. Our investment in people and technology has and will continue to serve the people of Florida."

Both Davie and Gainesville labs are ISO 17025 accredited and perform marijuana and hemp product testing for clients to help ensure that Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs) remain compliant with all state and federal regulations. Kaycha Labs provides fast and accurate full panel testing for potency, homogeneity, heavy metals, microbial contamination, mycotoxins, residual solvents, terpenes, pesticides, and more. Altogether, Kaycha labs has the ability to implement over 500 procedures and methods to test cannabis and hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs operates eight testing labs in seven states including California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New York, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Kaycha Labs has the largest network of accredited labs and is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. For more information, visit KaychaLabs.com. Follow along on social media @KaychaLabs

