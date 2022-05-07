Kayden M. Smith, 19, arrested in April 22 Topeka gunshot murder of Dustin M. Clayton, 35

Topeka police made an arrest Friday in connection with a homicide committed April 22 in the 500 block of S.W. Lane, shown here.

Topeka police said they arrested Kayden Michael Smith, 19, on Friday in connection with the central Topeka gunshot murder of 35-year-old Dustin Michael Clayton.

Clayton was found deceased late April 22 after suffering a single gunshot wound in the 500 block of S.W. Lane, said Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

Topeka police received help with the investigation that brought about Smith's arrest from the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Kansas Highway Patrol, he said.

Smith was booked at 8:35 p.m. Friday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed he was being held on a $1 million bond Saturday in connection with first-degree murder committed under unknown circumstances.

No formal charges had been filed.

Further details weren't being released.

