Kayla Giles' defense requests, fails to get mistrial after gun purchase evidence

Kayla Giles' defense tried and failed to have a mistrial declared Tuesday afternoon, alleging that testimony shouldn't have been shared with jurors because her council wasn't given proper notice.

Giles, 34, is on trial in the Sept. 8, 2018, death of her estranged husband, 30-year-old Thomas Coutee Jr. She faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The last person to testify before lunch Tuesday was Andrew Bergeron, a special agent and investigator with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation within the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Louisiana Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau presented Bergeron with multiple documents related to the divorce and custody battle between Giles and Coutee. When LeBeau tried to have Bergeron read a specific part of the first document, the matrimonial agreement, George Higgins III, Giles' attorney, objected.

Higgins told 9th Judicial District Judge Greg Beard that he wanted jurors to read the document for themselves, so copies of all the documents introduced during Bergeron's testimony were given to the jurors.

Higgins did not object to any of the documents being entered as evidence.

Gun was purchased, protective order box wasn't checked

LeBeau asked Bergeron if there were any attachments on the joint custody order, and he said there were two protective orders — one with Coutee as the petitioner, the other with Giles as the petitioner.

The state also introduced the motion for a new trial in the custody case that Coutee filed, a notice of service to Giles dated on Sept. 7, 2018, and a federal firearms transaction form that showed Giles had bought the Ruger LCP .380 pistol used to kill Coutee in Dallas 12 days before the shooting.

LeBeau asked Bergeron if there was a section on the federal form that asked potential buyers if they were the subject of a protective order. He said there was, but it was not checked.

Bergeron also testified that a National Instant Criminal Background (NICS) check was not done on the Ruger sale. Giles was given an exemption because she had a valid permit in Texas.

She and Coutee lived in Waco, Texas, before moving to Alexandria.

LeBeau asked Bergeron if Giles could have bought the gun if a NICS check had been done. He replied no.

At that point, both sides conferred with Beard. Then LeBeau asked Bergeron if he was affiliated with the Alexandria Police Department. He said no.

After another discussion with Beard, a lunch recess was called. After the jury left the courtroom, Higgins said he needed time to do some research. Beard told both sides to be back in court 15 minutes before the jury.

Giles' attorney said it was proof she committed federal crime

When everyone returned, Higgins asked for a mistrial.

He contended that whether the state could introduce the evidence that Giles had not checked the box regarding protective orders on the federal form was information that should have been the subject of a hearing before trial.

What Bergeron had done, and what the jury had read, was evidence that Giles had committed a federal crime, he said.

LeBeau disagreed, saying the phrase "lied on the form" had never been spoken. He said what Giles did was an integral part of the homicide, arguing that if she hadn't bought the gun that Coutee never would have been shot.

"This act shows specific intent," he said. "Judge, quite simply, no gun, no murder."

He also pointed out that Higgins did not object to the introduction of the evidence.

Higgins argued again that, while telling jurors about the gun purchase was OK, the protective order information was not.

Beard spent about an hour considering the arguments and researching case law before returning. In denying the motion, he agreed with the state that the act was so connected to the offense that it did not need to be argued in a separate hearing.

A ripple of relief could be heard from Coutee's family and friends in four rows in the gallery.

Jurors hear recorded fight between Giles, Coutee

Jurors came back into court at 3 p.m., and Higgins briefly cross examined Bergeron.

The next person to testify was lead Detective William Butler. With him on the stand, the state played the surveillance videos from Walmart and Sonic. Both videos captured the pair arriving for the child swap, but neither showed a close-up view of the shooting.

After the lengthy videos, LeBeau asked Butler if he helped search Giles' home with crime scene investigator Chris Fonville, who spent most of Tuesday morning testifying.

And he asked about a Sony voice recorder that had been entered into evidence earlier in the day.

Butler said the recorder was found at the Oakdale home of Giles' sister. She consented to a search of her home without a warrant, he testified.

The only recording played on Tuesday was from an unknown date when Giles turned over their daughter to Coutee. The two spoke about the girl when he arrived, but it soon devolved into a profanity-filled argument about who provided better care for her, the court case between them and the men Coutee alleged Giles was bringing around the child.

As Coutee left, Giles called to him and told him he did not want to mess around with one man she referred to by name.

Giles can be heard laughing as she left, saying, "Thomas is playing with fire, and I recorded it all."

Court was recessed for the day after that, and Butler will be on the stand again Wednesday morning.

