Kayla Giles found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, obstruction of justice

Cathy Pearson (middle), the mother of Thomas Coutee Jr., hugs a supporter Saturday outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse. Coutee's estranged wife, Kayla Giles, was found guilty in his 2018 shooting death.

Kayla Giles was found guilty Saturday afternoon of the second-degree murder of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee Jr.

Giles, who turned 35 Saturday, also was found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of obstruction of justice.

Giles shot Coutee on Sept. 8, 2018, in the parking lot of the Coliseum Boulevard Walmart in Alexandria. He died at the scene from one gunshot wound that pierced his heart.

Coutee's family and friends, who packed the courtroom for the verdict, knew it was Giles' birthday and saw the decision coming down on that day as another form of justice.

The shooting happened on the second birthday of the couple's only daughter.

Coutee's father, Thomas Coutee Sr., told Giles, "Happy birthday" as he left the courtroom.

Sentencing has been set for March 28. The penalty for second-degree murder is mandatory life in prison.

