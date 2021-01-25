Kayla Itsines' simple daily diet is a reminder that you don't need to cut out carbs to be fit and healthy

Kayla Itsines has 12.7 million followers on Instagram. Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines is a fitness entrepreneur with 28 million followers on Facebook.

The Sweat workout app founder told Insider what she eats on a daily basis.

Itsines doesn't cut out any food groups, enjoying chocolate and bread in her balanced diet.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kayla Itsines is, in the eyes of many, the OG fitness influencer, having joined Instagram back in 2009.

The Australian trainer launched her first BBG (Bikini Body Guides) in 2013 and her Sweat workout app in 2015, and her fitness plans are followed by women around the world.

As much as Itsines' 28 million strong Facebook community follow her for workout advice and ideas, they also want to know how she eats and lives - after all, what you put into your body is just as important as how you move it.

While replicating any one person's diet won't make you look like them, Insider asked Itsines, 29, to share an average day on her plate for some healthy inspiration.

Breakfast: "Two pieces of toast with olive oil, anchovies, tomato, and olives with a Greek/Turkish coffee."

Snack: "Tuna on crackers or fruit and Greek yogurt but if I'm at my grandparents' house, I'll have one of my Yiayia's Greek biscuits."

Lunch: "I'm always looking for something quick so my go-to is a brown rice, tuna, tomato, cucumber, and onion salad with a balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and oregano dressing."

Snack: "Veggie sticks and homemade tzatziki or a piece of fruit."

Dinner: "I often have dinner with my family so we have a lot of different things on the table: meats, salad, roasted vegetables, and some bread or rice."

Dessert: "I love mint or peppermint dark chocolate so if I feel like something sweet I'll have a few squares with a cup of herbal tea; my favorite flavors are cranberry or pomegranate."

Kayla Itsines is an Australian fitness entrepreneur. Kayla Itsines

Itsines has been sober since the age of 19 - she originally gave up alcohol as she was a serious basketball player and couldn't afford to be hungover.

Story continues

"I never liked the taste or the way it made me feel and because I played basketball competitively when I was younger, I wasn't interested in drinking because I didn't have time to feel off my game," she said. "So I made the decision not to drink alcohol from a young age."

Itsines continued: "I know from personal experience that when you don't drink alcohol, people are often confused by your choices and sometimes don't understand or look at you like you're different. I feel like a role model for young women and I want them to know that if they don't want to drink alcohol, they shouldn't feel pressured - it's a personal preference."

Itsines is currently partnering with Facebook and held a live no-equipment workout last week, which is available to rewatch on her page. Her fellow Sweat trainers Erin Maw, Kelsey Wells, and Britany Williams are also hosting free workouts this week.

Read more:

7 dietitian-approved high protein breakfasts that have helped me lose fat and gain muscle

Peloton instructor Ally Love's daily diet and workout regime will inspire you to get fit and healthy

An Instagram fitness trainer with 2.2 million followers says you're approaching exercise the wrong way

Read the original article on Insider