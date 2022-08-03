Kayla Jackson-Williams primed to become Boone County family court judge

Kayla Jackson-Williams

Democrat Kayla Jackson-Williams is primed to become the first Black judge in Boone County history on Jan. 1 as associate circuit Division 10 judge.

Jackson-Williams will run unopposed in November after Democratic voters selected her over Angela Peterson in Tuesday's primary by a close unofficial margin of 7,367 to 7,174. No Republicans filed for the position.

This judgeship oversees the family and juvenile court docket. The role opened up with the planned retirement of current Judge Leslie Schneider.

Jackson-Williams seeks to be the bridge between generations of older and younger court personnel and those coming before the bench, she said in the lead-up to Tuesday.

"With a background in family, criminal and civil litigation, I have developed relationships with individuals in our community who are from all walks of life," she wrote in response to campaign questions from the Tribune. " ... We are bridge-builders that our community needs. This also enables me to easily relate to others, which in turn, allows them to be their authentic selves and share things they may not otherwise share.

"This is important in intimate settings such as the courtroom."

Peterson in her campaign touted her 22 years experience as a litigator, focusing in family law at both Mid-Missouri Legal Services and at Columbia Family Law Group.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Jackson-Williams primed to become Boone County family court judge