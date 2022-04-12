Kayla Montgomery facing Stolen property charges

Apr. 12—Prosecutors have charged Kayla Montgomery with receiving stolen property related to a gun theft in the fall of 2019, the latest charge against the stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery, 31, had been offered a plea agreement for charges that she had received welfare benefits for Harmony after the girl went missing in 2019, but she now faces the additional charges.

Montgomery's new charges are related to a theft of firearms that occurred in the fall of 2019 in Manchester, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office. She is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Montgomery's estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, was charged last week with several related firearms crimes. Prosecutors alleged he stole a rifle and shotgun in 2019 from a person prosecutors identified as C.F.

The new charges against Kayla Montgomery allege that in the fall of 2019, she received or kept the stolen firearms that belonged to C.F., and knew or believed they had been stolen.

There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, prosecutors said.

Police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery's disappearance of whereabouts to call the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at 603-203-6060.