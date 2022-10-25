Kayla Montgomery fingered her husband for murder

Oct. 25—Kayla Montgomery lied to police about guns stolen by her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, prosecutors say.

She continued lying to a grand jury, they say.

And she told her father-in-law in a jailhouse conversation that she still loved her husband.

But on June 3, Kayla Montgomery sat down with Manchester police detectives and related a different story. She had just been charged with perjury in her grand jury testimony. She admitted lying to cops about two stolen guns.

And then she spoke about Harmony, her stepdaughter, who hadn't been seen in more than two years.

"Kayla reported to police that Harmony had been murdered in December 2019 by the defendant (Adam Montgomery)," according to filings by homicide prosecutor Jesse O'Neill in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

"Kayla also said that the defendant had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony's whereabouts, basically giving Kayla a 'cover story' and telling her that as long as she stuck to the cover story everything would be OK," prosecutors wrote.

O'Neill filed the documents the same day Manchester police and Attorney General John Formella announced they had brought charges of second-degree murder and related offenses against Adam Montgomery.

The recent filings and murder charge contain four main takeaways.

A key witness

Kayla Montgomery is listed as a state witness in Adam Montgomery's upcoming trial on weapon charges.

"It would be a logical conclusion (to say she is cooperating)," said Nashua lawyer Chuck Keefe, who is not involved in the case.

She has incentive to cooperate. She faces a slew of charges — welfare fraud for receiving benefits when Harmony wasn't in the household, perjury for lying to a grand jury about working during the time of Harmony's disappearance, and receiving the two guns Adam Montgomery is accused of stealing.

The filing indicates she may have had enough. As she talked to police, Kayla frequently went back and forth between the stolen guns and Harmony's murder, prosecutors said in the filings.

For legal reasons, police tried to separate the topics. "However, despite investigators' efforts, there was significant bleed-over between the topics," the filing reads.

Her lawyers and prosecutors are scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. hearing on her case on Wednesday.

According to another filing, police asked every inmate on her Valley Street jail unit to get information about Harmony. Danielle Dauphinais, who is accused of murdering her own 5-year-old child, volunteered to seek out and share any information.

She is listed as a witness against Adam Montgomery.

A murder, a date, a method

Until Monday, the public had little idea of what happened to 5-year-old Harmony in late 2019, when she was last seen alive. On Monday, it came into focus. Charging documents accuse her father — Adam Montgomery — of murdering her by striking her repeatedly in the head with his fists.

The documents even give a date — Dec. 7, 2019. At that point, Montgomery was believed to be living in his car with his wife, their two children and Harmony, his child from a previous relationship.

The detail means police have a witness as well as some corroborating evidence, Keefe said.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery went from living in a car to a family shelter. In early February 2022, Adam Montgomery moved into an apartment on Union Street, said a neighbor who lives in the area.

He grew increasingly erratic, but the neighbor doesn't think Harmony's death had anything to do with it. She blamed crystal methamphetamine.

"It was a complete 180 when he'd do drugs," said the woman, who would give only her first name, Tara.

A missing body

Two other charges against Adam Montgomery deal with Harmony's missing body. Prosecutors confirmed to the Union Leader that they still have no body.

Adam Montgomery allegedly removed, concealed or destroyed Harmony's corpse. The other charge, of falsifying evidence, said he did that to impair any investigation.

"If they don't have the body, it's another hurdle for the state to get over," but it can be done, Keefe said.

For example, prosecutors could present testimony from an eyewitness or another whom Adam confided in, as well as any DNA or other evidence to corroborate testimony, Keefe said.

That explains the frantic police activity outside Montgomery's Union Street apartment this past June, which took place shortly after Kayla Montgomery spoke to police.

For a day, police searched the apartment.

Police took everything from the apartment — including a carpet and refrigerator, though the residents insisted that the landlord had replaced the refrigerator and carpet after the family left, the neighbor Tara said.

"The cops didn't want to take their word for it," she said. They also removed floor boards, wallboard and shelving. Another refrigerator was brought in to store some material, she said.

Other charges

Montgomery goes to trial next month on charges that he stole a shotgun and semi-automatic rifle. Given his previous criminal record, he could end up in prison for decades if convicted.

Prosecutors have lined up numerous witnesses they say will testify Montgomery had two stolen guns in the Gilford Street house where the family was living during the summer and fall of 2019.

His defense strategy involves casting blame on the wife of the gun owner. The woman's husband told police at the time of the thefts that he suspected she was using cocaine and selling or trading the guns for drugs.

Rulings recently issued by Superior Court Judge Amy Messer on statements Montgomery made to police during a combative interview went both for and against him.

Messer also allowed all the weapon charges to go to trial at once. Defense attorneys had wanted some separated, fearing a jury would look poorly on someone facing 12 felony weapon charges, including armed career criminal.

Now, defense attorneys must represent a defendant named in headlines and newscasts across the state as the alleged killer of his own daughter.

mhayward@unionleader.com