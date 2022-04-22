Kayla Montgomery makes brief appearance in court; to return in two weeks

Apr. 22—Harmony Montgomery's former stepmother appeared briefly Friday in a Hillsborough County courtroom, where her lawyer and prosecutor agreed to postpone an evidentiary hearing.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was shackled and face masked as she walked into the courtroom. She is scheduled to return on May 5, when a judge will hold a hearing regarding bail and on the evidence against her involving charges of possession of stolen guns in 2019.

"These new charges, I think the claim against her with respect to the guns is rather thin," her lawyer, Paul Garrity, told reporters outside the courtroom.

He said Superior Court Judge Amy Messer granted the probable cause hearing, which means the judge may have concerns on whether enough evidence exists to support the charges. Garrity is also expected to seek a reduction in Kayla Montgomery's $5,000 cash bail.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg sat in the courtroom, as did two of his detectives. He told a reporter that the investigation into the whereabouts of Harmony, who went missing in the fall of 2019 at the age of 5, continues.

He said the telephone line dedicated to the Harmony case — 603-203-6060 — is still receiving calls.

Kayla is key to the investigation into Harmony's disappearance. She is one of the last people known to have seen Harmony, who was 5, in the late fall of 2019. Her husband, Adam, told her he was returning Harmony to her birth mother, according to previous reports.

Kayla Montgomery is also charged with collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony when the girl no longer lived with the family.

In speaking to reporters, Garrity said he can't say whether or not Kayla Montgomery knows Harmony's whereabouts or discuss what she has told police about the case.

He said a plea offer remains on the table, but it has not been accepted at this point.

He said Kayla Montgomery has yet to find a drug treatment facility that will accept her, so she has remained at the Valley Street jail. Bail conditions set by Judge Messer allows her release into a drug treatment facility.