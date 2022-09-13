Kayla Montgomery, mother of missing and presumed dead child, back in jail after missing court date

Kayla Montgomery, the step mother of missing and presumed dead New Hampshire toddler Harmony Montgomery is back in jail.

A New Hampshire Judge Tuesday revoked Kayla’s bail five days after she missed a court hearing and Manchester police arrested her at gunpoint on a fugitive warrant.

Kayla is facing three sets of charges related to the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation.

Kayla is the estranged wife of Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s biological father, who is held without bail and charged with abusing Harmony.

New Hampshire Authorities believe Harmony was murdered in late 2019, her remains have never been found.

In its application to revoke Kayla’s bail, the Attorney General’s office said Kayla violated conditions of her pre-release by taking drugs.

One witness said she had overdosed.

“She is clearly suffering with a serious substance use issue. And in any situation, where somebody is going through that the state wants to see that person be able to take steps towards recovering. When a court has ordered that person to take those steps for their own safety and for the progress of the case it’s concerning when there’s evidence that those steps aren’t being complied with,” said Senior Assistant NH Attorney General Jesse O’Neill.

Defense attorney Paul Garrity did not object to the Attorney General’s motion to revoke Montgomery’s bail.

“We’ll be coming back at some later date once issues related to bail are filled out. We’ll see where the case goes with respect to her release or non-release,” Garrity said.

Kayla Montgomery remains an important figure in the Harmony Montgomery Murder investigation.

She and her estranged husband Adam Montgomery were the two adults closest to Harmony when she disappeared.

Last month, NH’s Attorney General announced that investigators believe Harmony Montgomery is dead, a victim of murder.

I asked the lead prosecutor, if investigators have made any progress.

“The case is progressing as actively and strongly as it has been. Law enforcement, Manchester police department, and other agencies continue to devote significant resources to better understanding the circumstances of Harmony’s murder and locating her remains,” Jesse O’Neill said.

Kayla Montgomery remains a potential witness against Adam at his upcoming abuse trial, but it’s not certain if she will be called.

And no one saying if she is looking to cut a deal with prosecutors in return for her cooperation.

Kayla Montgomery is due back in court on October 26th.

