Kayla Montgomery a no-show in court; judge issues warrant

Sep. 8—Kayla Montgomery became a wanted woman on Thursday when she didn't show up for a scheduled hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.

Judge Amy Messer waited about 45 minutes for Montgomery, stepmother of presumed murder victim Harmony Montgomery, to appear for the hearing. When she didn't, Messer issued a warrant for her arrest.

Montgomery was expected to appear in court to verify that she has been complying with terms of her release from jail this past June. Those terms included that she not use drugs or excessive amounts of alcohol and that she participate in substance use disorder treatment.

Montgomery, 32, faces charges of perjury, welfare fraud and receiving stolen weapons. She was living with Adam Montgomery and their two children in late 2019, when Harmony was last seen alive at the age of 5.

Police have spent months trying to find Harmony, but last month officials announced the missing-child case had become a homicide investigation.

Recently, prosecutors have filed papers saying Kayla Montgomery may testify against Adam Montgomery in his upcoming trial on weapons charges.

On Thursday, Kayla Montgomery was supposed to appear in Messer's courtroom at 10 a.m. About 10:35 a.m., her attorney, Paul Garrity, said he had received a text from her saying she was on her way.

An unidentified man also spoke up and said Montgomery was en route.

But she didn't appear, and Messer ordered she be arrested and bail be set after she was apprehended.

Montgomery was expected to answer to a host of concerns raised by prosecutors in a filing submitted in late August. According to the filing:

* On Aug. 11, she was riding in the backseat of a car pulled over by Manchester police. Police found about 2 grams of cocaine inside a pack of cigarettes in the front passenger seat.

* On Aug. 22, police found Montgomery in a hotel room with about $1,000 in cash, 2 ounces of marijuana, sandwich bags, a digital scale and a crack pipe.

* On Aug. 24, the Manchester SWAT team raided a camper at Wolfe park, and Montgomery was in a car parked beside the camper. Police found a glass cylindrical pipe in the car and Suboxone.

"There is reason to believe the defendant may not be in compliance with her conditions of release," wrote Attorney General prosecutor Jesse O'Neill in a filing. He asked that Montgomery provide proof she is substance free and in treatment.

Garrity said he spoke to Montgomery last week and she spoke to Granite State Recovery from his office about entering its program. But she did not get a firm date for that.

