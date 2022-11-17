Kayla Montgomery plea deal calls for 1 1/2 years in prison

Nov. 17—The state wants Kayla Montgomery to serve a minimum of a year and half in prison on charges she perjured herself and lied to a grand jury, according to court documents.

Montgomery, 32, the stepmother of presumed murder victim Harmony Montgomery, is expected to plead guilty to the charges in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Friday. She will plead guilty with a fully negotiated plea agreement with the Attorney General's Office, according to court documents.

The deal requires full cooperation with the investigation and prosecution of "any and all pending and future charges against Adam Montgomery," according to a memorandum of agreement filed in superior court Wednesday. She must provide "truthful, accurate, and complete information, statements, and testimony," the memo reads.

The agreement involves cooperation in all trials, meetings with prosecutors and testimony in pretrial hearings, depositions, trials, retrials and any post-trial hearings.

Kayla Montgomery identified Adam Montgomery, her estranged husband, as Harmony's killer. She disclosed what she knew about Harmony's death in early June, the day police charged her with perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury about two guns stolen by Adam Montgomery.

"Ms. Montgomery will accept full responsibility for her role in making two false material statements to the Grand Jury for the Hillsborough County Northern District on or about May 20, 2022," the memo reads.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, with 1 1/2 years of the minimum being suspended. Montgomery also will be credited with 197 days for time spent in jail as the case proceeded.

As part of the deal, the state has agreed to drop charges against her for receiving stolen guns and for welfare fraud for allegedly collecting benefits for Harmony when she was no longer living with the family.

Kayla Montgomery could be prosecuted for breach of agreement.

Story continues

She has been in and out of jail since January, when she was arrested in the early stages of the search for Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in late 2019 at age 5.

Authorities allege Adam Montgomery punched Harmony several times in the head with a closed fist. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Harmony's body has yet to be located.

A status conference on multiple charges against Adam Montgomery is set for Nov. 22.

jphelps@unionleader.com