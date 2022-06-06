Kayla Montgomery released after spending a weekend in jail

Jun. 6—A judge on Monday ordered Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing child Harmony Montgomery, released from jail, where she spent the weekend after her arrest on two perjury charges.

The charges allege that Montgomery, 31, lied last month to a grand jury about the location of her work and her work shift more than two years ago, when Harmony was seen last before her disappearance. Montgomery was arrested sometime last week and spent at least the weekend in the Valley Street jail.

The alleged perjuries took place on May 20 before a grand jury in Manchester, according to paperwork filed in the case.

According to her lawyer, Montgomery testified as a witness for about 45 to 50 minutes in front of the grand jury. Defense lawyer Paul Garrity said he was not legally able to attend the hearing.

He said Montgomery answered all the questions, and he does not believe she was asked directly about the location of her stepdaughter.

Prosecutors can seat investigative grand juries and subpoena witnesses, who can be ordered to answer questions.

"I'm sure they (prosecutors) went forward with the grand jury proceedings with good intentions, and they thought Kayla was a material witness and they brought her in," Garrity told reporters. He has repeatedly refused to say whether Kayla Montgomery is cooperating with the investigation or what she has told police.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella, whose office is overseeing the search for Harmony, said the next step will be to present the perjury case against Montgomery to a grand jury for indictment.

That would take place in the coming months, said Formella spokesman Mike Garrity.

Affidavits that would detail the allegedly perjured statements have been sealed.

Manchester police and the FBI have been searching for Harmony since the end of last year, when her mother complained to authorities about her disappearance.

Authorities have said they can trace her whereabouts to about November or December 2019. She was 5 at the time of her disappearance.

At the time, Harmony was living with her father, Adam Montgomery, Kayla Montgomery and two step-siblings.

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer approved Kayla Montgomery's release on Monday. Her freedom depends on the same conditions Messer set when she released Montgomery in early May: She must check in with police daily, attend recommended drug treatment program, have no contact with Adam Montgomery and not consume any drugs.

Her attorney said she is living with a friend.