Kayla Montgomery to return to stand in trial of estranged husband accused of killing young daughter

The estranged wife of the New Hampshire man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, is set to return to the stand on Monday.

Kayla Montgomery, 33, who has a plea deal with the state, began her testimony on Friday.

She offered gruesome testimony as a key star witness in the trial, saying that her husband violently punched the little girl when he flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, shortly before they noticed her lifeless body.

Authorities arrested Kayla Montgomery, 31, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, one day after the arrest of her husband, Adam Montgomery, 31. The arrests were made in connection with the 2019 disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery (right), who was last seen in 2019.

Harmony’s body has never been found.

Adam Montgomery is charged with second degree murder. He told the judge he intends to plead guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence.

