Kayla Montgomery, stepmother of missing NH girl, cuts deal and will testify against Adam Montgomery

Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, has cut a deal with prosecutors that could spell big trouble for Harmony’s father, Adam.

Under the terms of a plea deal, Kayla is agreeing to testify against Adam at his upcoming murder trial.

Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder for Harmony’s death. The little girl’s body has never been located.

In a Manchester, New Hampshire courtroom, Kayla Montgomery admitted she lied under oath and committed perjury in May when she told a grand jury that she last saw Harmony Montgomery alive on November 30, 2019.

Kayla said Harmony was in Adam’s car as Adam dropped Kayla off at her job at an area Dunkin Donuts.

Kayla added Adam later told her that he dropped Harmony off at her biological mother’s home.

In court, a prosecutor told a judge that Manchester, NH Police detectives determined Kayla’s account was a lie.

“The defendant was not working at any Dunkin Donuts location for any shift neither in Goffstown, nor anywhere else on November 30, 2019, which means the defendant’s testimony under oath before the grand jury for Hillsboro County Northern District on May 20th of 2022 about where she was working and the shift she was working was false,” Sr. Assistant NH Attorney General Jesse O’Neill said in court.

Kayla Montgomery was facing two counts of perjury and up to seven years in state prison if convicted

But in court Friday, Kayla is pleaded guilty to two perjury charges.

In return, Kayla will receive a lesser prison term and all of her other pending cases are dropped.

And under the terms of the plea deal, Kayla Montgomery will be a star witness against Adam Montgomery at his upcoming murder trial.

“What kind of light can she shed on this mystery of Harmony Montgomery?” I asked Kayla’s attorney, Paul Garrity.

“I can’t get into the details of that, but she will be a part of the trials going forward,” Garrity said.

“Does she know what happened to harmony Montgomery?” I asked.

“I guess you’ll have to wait for those trials to see but she’s going to comply with the terms of the deal and the terms of the deal require that she testify,” Garrity said.

“Does she know what happened to Harmony Montgomery’s body?” I asked.

“That I can’t discuss at this point,” Garrity added.

Kayla Montgomery has been moved to the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, NH to serve some time on her sentence.

Adam Montgomery is due back in court in Manchester for a pretrial conference on November 22nd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

