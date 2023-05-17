Kayla Unbehaun case: When did she go missing and how does 'Unsolved Mysteries' tie in?

An "Unsolved Mystery" came to a conclusion in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday. But what is the story behind the disappearance of Kayla Unbehaun?

Kayla was just 9 years old when she was declared missing from her hometown South Elgin, Illinois, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago. That was in 2017. For the last six years, people have wondered where the young girl had been taken and if she would ever be found. Until this week.

Take a look into Kayla's disappearance, her case on "Unsolved Mysteries" to being found in a Western North Carolina shopping center five years later.

The disappearance of Kayla Unbehaun

In July 2017, Kayla was first reported missing. The suspect? Her mother, Heather Unbehaun.

According to a 2018 video from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with Kayla's father Ryan Iserka, a court arrangement gave Iserka full custody of Kayla in 2017 due to Heather's failure to follow previous court orders related to custody disputes, he said.

The mother and daughter had reportedly been on a camping trip in July 2017 and the two never returned.

"We had gone to court and made agreements for how we'd follow an order and she couldn't follow that," Iserka said in the video. "She had repeatedly not followed what it said."

He described going to where Heather Unbehaun was living and was allegedly told by family that they didn't know where the two were.

Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' helps in finding Kayla Unbehaun

Kayla's missing person case wasn't the center of a 2022 episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" it just so happened to be part of a photo roll call at the end of a segment on parental abductions. Even though a photo of Kayla as well as a photo of her mother were only shown at the end of the episode of the Netflix's series, it was enough.

According to television station ABC Chicago, a store owner in North Carolina who had seen the show recognized the girl at an Asheville shopping center and called police.

Asheville police officers responded to Plato's Closet at the Westgate Regional Shopping Center around 7:26 p.m. May 13 to investigate a reported kidnapping, according to an APD release. Once there police were told that Kayla had been recognized from the show.

"The media is so important when it comes to the recovery of missing children," Callahan Walsh of the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children said. "Even in these long term cases, the more we tell the story of these missing children and put their images out to the public, the more likely that they're going to be recovered."

What's next in the Kayla Unbehaun case?

Police arrested 40-year-old Heather Unbehaun in Asheville over the weekend. Authorities said she posted a $250,000 bail. Her next court date is listed as July 11 in Buncombe County District Court for a hearing regarding her extradition, according to the North Carolina online court registry.

As for Kayla and her father, Iserka is happy his daughter is home safe, he said in a statement through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's social media. In the statement, he thanked the organization and law enforcement agencies for spreading the word about the search for Kayla.

“I also want to thank all of the followers on the ‘Bring Kayla Home’ Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness,” he said. “We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How was Kayla Unbehaun found by way of Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'