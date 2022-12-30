Kaylee Goncalves’s family react to arrest of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

The family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves say they are “relieved” that a suspect in the brutal slayings has finally been arrested.

Goncalves, 21, was stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early hours of 13 November.

Authorities arrested PHD student Bryan Christopher Kohberger at a property in Pennslyvania in the early hours of Friday and he now faces extradition to Idaho.

“Of course we’re relieved,” Cheryl Goncalves, grandmother of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told The New York Post. “This is what we wanted,” she continued. “We wanted him caught and now we want justice.”