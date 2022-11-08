Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe

A Georgia teenager who vanished nearly five months ago after her parents believe she climbed out of her second-story bedroom window has been found safe.

Kaylee Jones of Carrollton was located by law enforcement and has since been reunited with her family, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

"This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. "However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is SAFE!."

The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR MOTHER, DAUGHTER LAST TRACKED IN NORTH CAROLINA

"The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has since day one been committed to locating Kaylee and have a team of dedicated Investigators working this case and tirelessly following every lead and working in conjunction with many law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the country," authorities said during the search.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement were among the agencies trying to track down Jones, who has special needs and prescribed medication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones' parents previously explained to Fox News Digital that two days prior to their daughter's disappearance, they confiscated her phone in an effort to discipline her, at which point the 16-year-old turned to her laptop and began communicating with strangers on chatrooms like Omegle -- a website that allows users to anonymously send direct messages or video-chat with one another.

Jones had shared personal information, including her family's address, with some "guys" she was speaking to online, her parents said.