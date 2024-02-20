Kayleigh McEnany Gets Blunt History Lesson After Her Meltdown Over Trump Ranking

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said she found it “infuriating” that Donald Trump came in last in a new survey ranking all U.S. presidents.

McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary for much of his final year in office, made an “uck” sound of disgust as she summed up the survey of social scientists and other presidential scholars.

“They are the ivory-tower elites who in no way represent the view of the American people,” she declared of the results released by the Presidential Greatness Project, which placed Trump at the bottom of the list and well behind presidents Barack Obama (7), Joe Biden (14) and Ronald Reagan (16).

But to Trump’s critics, there’s no mystery behind the rankings.

Trump is facing a combined 91 criminal counts in four separate cases, including one centered around the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by his supporters trying to block the certification of the election and keep him in power despite losing.

Plenty of people on X offered McEnany a lesson in that recent history and a few other reminders about her old boss:

He’s the ONLY President in American history who lost an election, refused to concede, refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and then he committed crimes trying to overthrow that election. That alone makes him our country’s worst president. https://t.co/LAfcApScBw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 19, 2024

Shocking that the one guy out of 45 who tried to destroy the thing that the job explicitly required him to preserve, protect, and defend would come in 45 out of 45 https://t.co/ATLyzTgvcv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 19, 2024

Poor Kayleigh is having a meltdown. 😅😂🤣 https://t.co/p6zTGqY9yA — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 20, 2024

How could any sentient person not rank him last? He tried to overthrow the government for pity’s sake. https://t.co/zf4BehElGR — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) February 19, 2024

No other president was ever impeached twice and incited an insurrection, so why would this surprise her? https://t.co/cqCOfhaJm3 — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) February 19, 2024

Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary for the worst president in history https://t.co/EcxjVsKoqP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 19, 2024

It's like they judge you for being bad at everything! https://t.co/JJ6pBoWiEy — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) February 19, 2024

Infuriating? It was inevitable. He was horrendous in so many ways. Just like you. https://t.co/DGeFS9TBPq — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) February 20, 2024

Impeached twice. Failed insurrection. Dude now has 91 criminal counts. Pretty sure the worst. https://t.co/LRg3BApKwi — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 19, 2024

William Harrison died 31 days into the job AND WAS STILL BETTER THAN TRUMP — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) February 19, 2024

Y'all, please don't spread this awful survey of presidential experts who claim Trump was the worst president ever! You tell those Ivory Tower snobs to shove it! And please, for God's sake, don't retweet this survey because we wouldn't want to upset @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/yVtxFsI8VE — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) February 19, 2024

Biden is ranked high for kicking out that dumpster fire lmao — Sam (@princesleeper) February 19, 2024

She's lucky they didn't rank White House press secretaries. She and Huckabee would be in a race for dead last.

Perhaps @kayleighmcenany should sit all the way down and lie low for a while. https://t.co/mIthIaRmYs — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 19, 2024