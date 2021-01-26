Kayleigh McEnany Likely to Join Fox News—Because of Course

Justin Baragona
Tasos Katopodis
Tasos Katopodis

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is apparently in talks to sign with Fox News, according to reports.

McEnany’s public financial disclosure report filed this month after she left the Trump administration shows she entered an “employment agreement with Fox News, starting work in January,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington first reported on Tuesday.

McEnany did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to journalist Yashar Ali, the network claims McEnany is not yet employed there. A source familiar with the ex-Trump flack’s discussions with Fox told Ali that “there was a deal being negotiated but was put on pause,” adding that they “may still hire her” because the network doesn’t “condone cancel culture.”

Following publication, a Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast that McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor with the network.

McEnany previously worked at Fox News early in her media career, as a producer for Mike Huckabee’s show and making regular appearances on shows like Red Eye. She then became a CNN political commentator from 2016 to 2018, and was a regular presence on Fox News during her tenure as President Donald Trump’s spokesperson. Following the president’s electoral defeat, she made near-nightly appearances on pro-Trump Fox host Sean Hannity’s primetime program to boost her boss’ baseless election-fraud conspiracy theories.

Making more than 20 Fox News appearances following the election, McEnany infamously waved around reams of paper as evidence that Trump actually won the election, saying at one point that the president had only a “one on quadrillion chance” of losing to Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th president earlier this month.

McEnany also had no qualms about repeating already-debunked lies during her Hannity hits, such as claiming Biden only outperformed Hillary Clinton in four metro areas—suggesting those cities had engaged in fraud to “steal” the election from Trump. In reality, Biden improved his margin of victory over Clinton in 31 out of 36 urban counties.

The news of McEnany joining Fox News came just one day after fellow ex-Trump White House flack Sarah Huckabee Sanders was dropped from the right-wing cable channel’s roster of paid contributors following the announcement of her Arkansas gubernatorial candidacy.

