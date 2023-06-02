Kayleigh McEnany Responds To Donald Trump Attack With 1 Of His Favorite Routines

Former Trump White House press secretary-turned-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany deployed a favorite Donald Trump line on the air Thursday, days after being accused of disloyalty by the former president who bizarrely slammed her as “milktoast.”

McEnany, who Trump ripped for understating his poll numbers against GOP 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, resorted to her former boss’ old “tears in their eyes” routine during a fawning analysis of his comments on the campaign trail in Iowa.

“I don’t know if there is anyone in the race that can do it quite like him with a room with voters,” she said of Trump, recalling being “in Maine with him, I’ll never forget him talking to fishermen.”

Then came the line:

They thanked him multiple times, Trump voters who had tears in their eyes who said, ‘These four years have meant this to me.’ They got to express that.

Watch the video here:

lmao Kayleigh McEnany is still groveling for Trump even after he tossed her under the bus pic.twitter.com/IjzK1ebFg1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

Now, it’s not clear whether the members of the group did actually well up in front of Trump. But, per the former president, a remarkable number of people — usually “big, strong guys” — have become startlingly emotional in his presence.

Notorious liar Trump claimed DeSantis had “tears in his eyes” when he asked for his support in the 2018 Florida governor’s race.

In 2019, the then-president described a “strong, tough guy” in North Dakota who’d reportedly teared up for the first time in years.

“He said, ‘Mr. President, thank you for saving America,’” Trump boasted at the time. “I’m telling you, that man, he was tough. I don’t think he cried when he was a baby.”

Most recently, Trump said employees in the New York courthouse where he was arraigned in April in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case cried over him.

Related...