Kayleigh McEnany said Trump finds it 'kind of freeing' to be off Twitter since he was banned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kayleigh McEnany
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • When Donald Trump got banned from Twitter, he went "ballistic," according to a Politico report.

  • But now, two months later, he finds it "kind of freeing," former press aide Kayleigh McEnany said.

  • At the time of his ban in January, Trump tried tweeting from other White House–affiliated accounts and threatened to establish his own social media platform.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday said former President Donald Trump is "doing just fine" without Twitter, a stark contrast to his behavior after initially learning he was banned.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January because of his potential to incite further violence following the deadly siege on the US Capitol, the platform said.

At the time, the former president was infuriated by the move. A senior administration official told Politico that Trump went "ballistic."

Trump even tried to tweet from different avenues.

Shortly after Twitter removed his @realDonaldTrump account, the president tweeted from the official @POTUS and @TeamTrump handles. But Twitter immediately deleted those posts as well.

One of his now-deleted tweets said the former president had begun "negotiating with various other sites" and hinted at a big announcement. His team would "look at the possibilities of building our own platform in the near future," he said.

His frustration spread to other Republicans, who attempted to start a movement to get people off Twitter.

Immediately following his permanent suspension, many high-level and prominent Republicans expressed solidarity with the former president, urging their followers to flock elsewhere. They began sharing their Parler accounts on Twitter.

Parler is a social media app used prominently by Republican and conservative figures, who've dubbed it the "free speech" platform.

Despite all the commotion, Trump finds it liberating to be off Twitter these days, said McEnany, now a contributor for Fox News.

"He said it was kind of freeing not to have Twitter," she said. "He had a lot of time on his hands. So I think he's doing just fine without social media."

Twitter banned Trump after insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, leading to five people dead. His tweets, the platform said, violated Twitter policies of civic integrity.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a tweet.

Leading up to the days of the riot, Trump frequently used his Twitter account to espouse and spread false information about the 2020 elections to millions of his followers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Parents irate after NC high school cancels prom over COVID concerns, yet football is OK

    “I am very upset,” Mooresville High School senior with a ‘$300+ prom dress sitting in her closet’ says.

  • Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claiming Trump finds Twitter ban ‘freeing’

    McEnany said social media bans were not ‘about stopping violence. This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement, by removing him from society. We should all stand against it’

  • Biden Set to Advance Offshore Wind Farm Near Martha’s Vineyard

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is moving closer to a final approval of Vineyard Wind LLC’s $2.8 billion offshore wind farm planned near the coast of Massachusetts.The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is set to publish a favorable final environmental review of the 800-megawatt project on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter. That would mark the penultimate step in the Interior Department’s review of the project, setting the stage for a likely formal authorization in April.It’s a major milestone for the venture, which is poised to become the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters. President Joe Biden, who is aggressively pursuing a clean-energy agenda, signed in January an executive order to double wind generation in U.S. waters by 2030. The Vineyard project alone would satisfy that commitment.The project, a joint venture of Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, would ship power to Massachusetts and have enough capacity to supply about 400,000 homes. Expected to go into service in late 2023, it would be the first of several massive wind farms planned off the East Coast, as states such as Massachusetts, New York, Maine and New Jersey count on power from offshore renewable projects to help them satisfy clean-energy mandates.Representatives for Vineyard Winds and the Interior Department declined to comment.Vineyard Wind’s permitting timetable has shifted several times, with the Interior Department deciding in 2019 to conduct extra environmental scrutiny of the project after fishing interests and regulators raised concerns about a surge of wind development along the coast.Under federal law, the record of decision on Vineyard Wind’s construction and operations plan can not come until at least 30 days after the final environmental impact statement is released. Multiple agencies are involved in that final authorization, including the Interior Department, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Marine Fisheries Service.The Trump administration had been set to issue a final environmental impact statement last December, before project developers decided to temporarily withdraw their application and switched to higher-capacity General Electric turbines.Although the Interior Department has sold the rights to develop wind farms up and down the U.S. East Coast -- and states have committed to buying the renewable power they generate -- so far just two have been built: a small, 30-megawatt facility near Block Island, Rhode Island, that went online in 2016 and a 12-megawatt project constructed in federal waters near Virginia that started generating power last September.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 fueled a domestic violence crisis. Now, the stimulus bill could help women and children leave abusers

    Against a backdrop of increasing domestic violence, survivors risk being trapped in a cycle of abuse without federal funding for child care.

  • 'WandaVision' May Only Have One Season, But the Story Is Far From Over

    Nothing in the new MCU really dies, except for maybe one character.

  • Kayleigh McEnany: Donald Trump Finds It 'Kind Of Freeing' Being Off Twitter

    "I think he’s doing just fine without social media," claimed the former White House press secretary and new contributor for Fox News.

  • Is Chipotle Healthy? Nutritionists Weigh In

    The chain is healthier than most, but it’s easy to get carried away.

  • NBA All-Star 2021: The game no one seemed to want

    It's the NBA All-Star Game almost no one seemed to want. Certainly not the players, who scoffed at the notion of playing an exhibition game in the midst of a pandemic. The NBA's best will take the court Sunday in a one-night-only, hastily arranged event at mostly empty State Farm Arena, where only a limited number of invited guests will be allowed to watch in person.

  • 'We don't take our advice' from Trump on immigration, White House Press Secretary Psaki says

    The White House brushed off Trump's criticism of Biden's newly instated immigration agenda, which he claimed led to a surge at the southern border.

  • 'Vaccine Shirts' Are the New Going Out Tops

    Welcome to 2021's most practical fashion trend.

  • Alert! Queen Elizabeth Has New Corgis!

    What’s the proper honorific for "royal dog"?

  • Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

    More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science, but the delays add to the uncertainty around bringing about an end to the pandemic as the nation’s virus fatigue grows. “These are complex issues and the science is rapidly evolving,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday.

  • Andy Serkis used to walk on all fours for hours preparing to play Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings'

    Serkis told The Guardian he was "pretty method" preparing to play Gollum in the films because he would walk on all fours for hours off set.

  • How to Store Sourdough Starter

    Storing sourdough starter is easy as pie. And just as delicious, too.

  • Bella Thorne says she's working on 'super poetic' music that gets back to 'the heart and soul of hip-hop'

    "People look at me and they go, 'Oh, she can sing and she's white, so she should be a singer,'" she told Insider. "Every person is put in a box."

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough says there's 'no doubt' that the GOP is 'unsavable'

    "You know, my friends and my family members, they all voted for him, and it's been hard for me to process it," Scarborough said of support for Trump.

  • Biden fired a Trump-appointed lawyer who refused to leave office

    Her dismissal prompted fury from other Republicans like Rep. Virginia Foxx, who called it an "unprecedented firing of an honorable public official."