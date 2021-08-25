Kayleigh McEnany says there wasn't 'crisis after crisis' when Trump was president

Kayleigh McEnany says there wasn't 'crisis after crisis' when Trump was president
Daniel Chaitin
·2 min read
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany downplayed the turbulent Trump years while criticizing President Joe Biden's leadership seven months into his administration.

Following a discussion about Biden's falling poll numbers, Fox News host Jesse Watters outlined multiple controversies the Biden team faces, including the messy evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies out of Kabul after a Taliban takeover, after which McEnany noted there are still more than three years left in the current administration.

"When President Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," she said on Tuesday. "You just didn't see it."

A clip capturing the comment was posted to Twitter and went viral, leading to an array of reactions. Several detractors opined the Trump administration was a continuous crisis, in their view.

"You’re right Kayleigh, It was just a 4 year train wreck followed by a coup attempt," Democratic strategist Chris Hahn tweeted in a likely reference to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

TRUMP PAC HITS BIDEN ON AFGHANISTAN IN NEW DIGITAL AD

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, tweeted in support of McEnany, adding: "You saw manufactured outrage after manufactured outrage" during the Trump years.

McEnany, who joined Fox News as a commentator after the Trump administration, went on to talk about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I shudder to think about what COVID would have been like under Joe Biden," she said before touting Trump's Operation Warp Speed to accelerate the development of a vaccine, among other efforts.

COVID-19 is still present within the United States and the rest of the world — a health crisis Biden is actively dealing with, mainly by encouraging people to get vaccinated.

McEnany noted dealing with the pandemic during the Trump administration was a "scary" time but did not mention the coronavirus-related controversies that plagued the Trump administration, including how the former president, at times, downplayed the threat of the virus attributed to the deaths of more than 630,000 people across the country, among others.

