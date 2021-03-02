Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington. McEnany has signed on as a Fox News contributor. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NEW YORK (AP) — As widely anticipated, Fox News said Tuesday that it had signed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a contributor to offer commentary on various network programs.

McEnany, former President Donald Trump's final press secretary, didn't speak about her new role during an interview with Fox's Harris Faulkner that aired Tuesday.

It was reported in January that McEnany had disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics while still in office that she would work for Fox after leaving the White House. Fox said at the time that it had been in discussions with McEnany but had paused them.

Before working for Trump, McEnany was a commentator at CNN.

While at the White House, McEnany frequently appeared on Fox News programs for interviews.

She said Tuesday that her biggest regret at the White House was not being able to hold a briefing outlining all the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

“But after Jan. 6, it just was not tenable,” she said.

She said that “everyone in the administration was horrified” by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, led by a mob of Trump supporters, but she insisted that it did not represent the former president's backers.

Asked if she believed Trump bore any responsibility for the riot, she said, “No, I don't.”

Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the insurrection but acquitted by the House. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump, citing the fact that the former president was out of office by the time the Senate trial began, but McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the riot.

