White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Two of McEnany’s deputies in the White House press shop also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time,” McEnany added. “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing on Friday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

McEnany becomes the latest member of the Trump administration or campaign to test positive for the coronavirus. Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s top aides, was diagnosed with the virus Thursday.

In her statement, McEnany insisted that she “definitely had no knowledge of of Hicks’s diagnosis when she briefed the media on Thursday afternoon.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced their positive tests early Friday.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who, along with Hicks, helped prepare Trump for his debate with Joe Biden on Sept. 29 — have tested positive in recent days, along with at least three Republican senators.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and Nicholas Luna, an assistant to Trump, have also tested positive.

Trump was hospitalized for treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. Christie checked himself into a hospital in Morristown, N.J., on Saturday. The others, including Melania Trump, have said they are self-quarantining at home.

McEnany briefed reporters on the president’s condition on Sunday night. She was not wearing a mask.

_____

