Kayleigh McEnany's 'Merrymaking' With Trump Promo Gets Less Than Festive Response

Lee Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
Twitter users took a hard pass at Kayleigh McEnany’s invite to “An Evening of Merrymaking” with ex-President Donald Trump in Naples, Florida, on Friday.

McEnany, a former Trump White House press secretary, on Wednesday tweeted this flyer for what she claimed will be “Florida’s greatest Christmas party”:

“Start your holiday season with the greatest president in our time,” read the blurb for the event which promises “festive cocktails & dinner followed by photos & remarks” by the one-term president who has become a stuck record on non-existent voter fraud since his eviction from the White House.

According to the event’s website, a single ticket costs $10,000 and gives the attendee “access to the party and one (1) photo taken” with Trump.

Couples packages cost $20,000 while the family donor package, for up to four people, is $30,000. The event is promoted by WHIP Fundraising.

“Tickets are extremely limited,” said the website.

It will be “the Holiday Event of the Year” guaranteed to “give you a lifetime of festive memories,” it boasted.

But critics, including former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, had their doubts:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

