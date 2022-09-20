Kazakh businessman tells how Russia has lost ‘friends and well-wishers’ in Kazakhstan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, June 17

That’s what Arman Shuraev, a well-known Kazakh media manager in the past, and today a businessman, opinion leader and opposition activist in Kazakhstan, told NV in an interview on Sept. 20.

“With these reckless statements, Russia’s ruling elite is increasingly alienating not only the political elite, but also the ordinary people of Kazakhstan from Russia,” Shuraev said.

He reiterated there were many people among Kazakhstan residents who “sympathized with Russia, and considered it their ally.”

“After absolutely hostile statements are repeated by everyone, from Medvedev to all sorts of members of their parliament, and (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin himself has spoken several times about the fact that the Kazakhs never had statehood, that Kazakhstan allegedly acquired statehood exclusively thanks to (former Kazakh President Nursultan) Nazarbayev, the number of Russia’s friends and well-wishers within Kazakhstan has dropped sharply,” Shuraev said.

“Perhaps because of this, 80% of the population of Kazakhstan supports Ukraine in the current war.”

Medvedev’s earlier statements about Khazakhstan from early August

“Nobody should have any doubts the fatal mistake that occurred in the early 1990s will be corrected, no parades of sovereignties will ever take place and all the peoples who once inhabited the great and powerful Soviet Union will live together again.

“Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, 62.5% of the population of Northern Kazakhstan consisted of Slavs. Kazakhstan is an artificial state, former Russian territories. In the current century, the authorities of Kazakhstan began to implement initiatives to resettle various ethnic groups within the republic, which can be qualified as a genocide of Russians. And we have no intention of turning a blind eye to it. There will be no order until the Russians come there.”

