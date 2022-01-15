Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest
Unprecedented unrest in Kazakhstan this month has killed 225 people
The government says the fine would help pay the expenses of the unvaccinated disproportionately filling the province’s hospitals.
Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is one of the strongest cannabis stocks right now. This means holding additional licenses gives Green Thumb a huge competitive advantage over its peers. Total revenue surged 49% to $233.7 million from the year-ago quarter.
Florida’s 2022 legislative session has been defined by emotionally charged cultural issues that Gov. DeSantis is pushing ahead of his reelection bid and rumored presidential aspirations: banning critical race theory, removing “unauthorized aliens” from the state and election fraud.
The CDC says N95s offer the best protection against the virus, but still stresses "any mask is better than no mask."
Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ... Finland's security policy remains unchanged," Haavisto told reporters at a teleconference following a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in France.
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer stand in the way of keeping the names of 8 'John Does' sealed in the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, her attorney said.
Camille Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019.
Katy Perry, 37, just showed off her sculpted arms in a brand new topless Instagram photo. Strength training and celery juice are staples in her fitness routine.
TULSA, Okla. — Anybody who laid eyes on Ryan Newman knew he had accomplished his No. 1 goal in his heat race Friday at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Sure, the 44-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, finished third after starting ninth and collected valuable passing points. But the sizable grin on his face was […]
Passengers aboard a Norwegian cruise ship are stuck at sea this week after the cruise line decided to cancel the cruise mid-voyage due to COVID-19 concerns.
St. Luke’s School 10th-grader Teddy Balkind did not fall on the ice before succumbing to an fatal neck injury during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week, according to school and police officials. On behalf of the Balkinds, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis released a letter posted on the school’s website on Wednesday clarifying that Balkind didn’t fall to the ice, instead, he ...
'Today' show weatherman and anchor Al Roker is married to ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts. The two have a son, Nick, who is headed off to college. See Deborah's throwback Instagram photo of him.
It is called a superload, and for good reason: The highway behemoth is longer than five firetrucks and weighs as much as two blue whales. This week and next week, the mammoth tractor-trailer, hauling a tank from a decommissioned nuclear training site, will lumber across Pennsylvania on a 400-mile route that would test the skills of even the most seasoned trucker. The metal leviathan, which takes up two lanes of traffic, measures 213 feet from end to end and weighs 294 tons, putting merely oversi
CNN's "K-File" resurfaced the top House Republican's comments to a California radio station just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Top donors to members of the so-called Sedition Caucus include Boeing, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, says watchdog Accountable.US.
The former Miss Universe had her wardrobe-shaming moment chronicled on Instagram.
Videos captured of an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad appear to show the embassy's defense system engaging incoming rockets.